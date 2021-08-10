Local grains for Aug. 11, 2021 Aug 10, 2021 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.49Farmer’s 6.26 13.82 DFS Osky 6.19 13.62Reiff Grain 6.34 13.67Wapello Co. 6.31 13.89Two Rivers 6.38 13.77Tri-County 6.36 13.94 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries HART, Maxine GRAHAM, Jim OGDEN, Herb SPURLOCK, Martha VALENTINE, Betty Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMercyOne will require COVID vaccinations for employeesSixth-floor fire evacuates historic hotelWesley Church to come down in sale to school districtStewart wins fifth City Golf championshipClement, Kopatich to be honored by OHSMan sentenced for shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rallyJason Carter dismisses father from federal lawsuitSand makes Wapello County stopIHCC basketball standouts moving onFor the record Images Videos Photo Galleries Centerville BB vs Camanche - 2A Semifinals Jul 28, 2021 Centerville BB vs New Hampton - State Jul 27, 2021 GOPIP Golf Classic 2021 Jul 23, 2021 Ottumwa BB vs Iowa City High Jul 21, 2021