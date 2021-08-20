(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.38

Farmer’s 5.90  13.01

DFS Osky 6.09  12.61

Reiff Grain 6.00  12.93

Wapello Co. 5.95  13.08

Two Rivers 5.94  12.65

Tri-County 6.00  13.10

