(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.38
Farmer’s 5.90 13.01
DFS Osky 6.09 12.61
Reiff Grain 6.00 12.93
Wapello Co. 5.95 13.08
Two Rivers 5.94 12.65
Tri-County 6.00 13.10
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 6:34 pm
OTTUMWA — Kenneth Everett Anderson, 91, of Ottumwa, died at 3:10 p.m. August 17, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Reece Funeral Home.