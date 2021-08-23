(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.38
Farmer’s 5.92 13.06
DFS Osky 6.08 12.63
Reiff Grain 6.00 12.95
Wapello Co. 5.95 13.13
Two Rivers 5.94 12.67
Tri-County n/a n/a
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 23, 2021 @ 6:17 pm
Margaret Lucille Hollingsworth, 93, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Manor House Care Center in Sigourney. Funeral 11:00 am Saturday, August 28, Sigourney United Methodist Church. Burial Pennington Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 am Saturday at the church. www.powellfuneralhomes.com.