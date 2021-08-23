(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.38

Farmer’s 5.92  13.06

DFS Osky 6.08  12.63

Reiff Grain 6.00  12.95

Wapello Co. 5.95  13.13

Two Rivers 5.94  12.67

Tri-County n/a  n/a

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you