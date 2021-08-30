(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.40
Farmer’s 6.23 12.88
DFS Osky 6.13 12.93
Reiff Grain 5.90 12.75
Wapello Co. 6.33 12.95
Two Rivers 6.04 13.08
Tri-County 6.35 13.05
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 7:02 pm
WASHINGTON [mdash] Lydia Lynn Fiscella, age 58, of Ottumwa passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Washington. She was born on September 5, 1962 in Ottumwa, Iowa. Lydia was a homemaker most of her life. She married Jack Mackay on June 23…
OTTUMWA [mdash]Jerry E. Leonard, 83, of Ottumwa, died at 5 a.m. August 24, 2021 in Ottumwa. He was born October 8, 1937 to William and Mary Rupe Leonard. A resident of Ottumwa most of his life, he served in the US Army from 1954-57. Jerry was a member of Laborers, Local #566 and retired in 2…