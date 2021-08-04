(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.45
Farmer’s 6.33 13.77
DFS Osky 6.61 13.56
Reiff Grain 6.43 13.60
Wapello Co. 6.47 13.84
Two Rivers 6.30 13.60
Tri-County 6.47 13.88
BOWMAN [mdash] Gary Hamilton 76, of Bowman Georgia, husband of the late Donna Greer - Hamilton, formally of Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away on July 24, 2021 at his home. Mr. Hamilton was born in Trenton, MO, on July 16, 1945, son of George and Darlene Clutter - Hamilton. He was a veteran having s…
