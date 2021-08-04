(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.45

Farmer’s 6.33  13.77

DFS Osky 6.61  13.56

Reiff Grain 6.43  13.60

Wapello Co. 6.47  13.84

Two Rivers 6.30  13.60

Tri-County 6.47  13.88

