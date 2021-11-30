Local grains for Dec. 1, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.67Farmer’s 5.44 11.85DFS Osky 5.64 11.67 Reiff Grain 5.52 11.86Wapello Co. 5.50 11.95Two Rivers 5.47 11.82Tri-County 5.70 12.04SFG Albia 5.60 11.94SFG Centerville 5.51 11.94 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Farmer Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Agriculture N/a Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries (MEIEROTTO) BISSELL, Joan BILLINGS, Susan Scott Crawford, Nancy RENFREW, John COWGER, Bettie Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFairfield man charged in ‘Russian roulette’ deathGirls basketball: Panthers spoil Ottumwa's home openerIowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher's deathShower house project dots city agendaPrep bowling: Fairfield bowlers win dramatic return homeOfficers who fatally shot Centerville man identifiedBoys basketball: Preparing for take offLionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awardsEdmonton plays Pittsburgh, aims for 6th straight home winOskaloosa’s DeRonde signs with Iowa State Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021