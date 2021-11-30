(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.67

Farmer’s 5.44 11.85

DFS Osky 5.64 11.67

Reiff Grain 5.52 11.86

Wapello Co. 5.50 11.95

Two Rivers 5.47 11.82

Tri-County 5.70 12.04

SFG Albia 5.60 11.94

SFG Centerville 5.51 11.94

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you