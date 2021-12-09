Local grains for Dec. 10, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 2 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.89Farmer’s 5.70 12.23DFS Osky 5.89 12.09 Reiff Grain 5.75 12.29Wapello Co. 5.74 12.33Two Rivers 5.69 12.27Tri-County 5.78 12.26SFG Albia 5.70 12.12SFG Centerville 5.57 12.12 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries GARDNER, Colleen NEAL, Ronald LEMONDS, Fern BRADLEY, Robert RICHARDS, Marilyn Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOttumwa brothers charged with sex abusePolice: Gun displayed in child sex caseIowa’s first case of omicron variant confirmedRozenboom announces retirement from Iowa SenateCOVID cases, hospitalizations on the riseJUCO basketball: Warriors flip the script against Blue DevilsCity to increase fire staff levelsPrep bowling: Two pins from perfectionCouncil votes to proceed with Bonita projectCAD agreement goes forward with county, city approval Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021