(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.89

Farmer’s 5.70 12.23

DFS Osky 5.89 12.09

Reiff Grain 5.75 12.29

Wapello Co. 5.74 12.33

Two Rivers 5.69 12.27

Tri-County 5.78 12.26

SFG Albia 5.70 12.12

SFG Centerville 5.57 12.12

