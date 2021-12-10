(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.89

Farmer’s 5.68 12.27

DFS Osky 5.90 12.13

Reiff Grain 5.73 12.32

Wapello Co. 5.76 12.37

Two Rivers 5.68 12.27

Tri-County 5.82 12.28

SFG Albia 5.68 12.16

SFG Centerville 5.55 12.16

