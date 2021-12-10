(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.89
Farmer’s 5.68 12.27
DFS Osky 5.90 12.13
Reiff Grain 5.73 12.32
Wapello Co. 5.76 12.37
Two Rivers 5.68 12.27
Tri-County 5.82 12.28
SFG Albia 5.68 12.16
SFG Centerville 5.55 12.16
Scattered thunderstorms this evening will give way to windy conditions and snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 4:51 pm
OTTUMWA [mdash]James C. Roberts, 93, formerly of Ottumwa, died December 8, 2021 in Boca Raton, FL. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 14th, at Reece Funeral Home with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 15th, at Reece Funeral Home.