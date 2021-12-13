(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.84

Farmer’s 5.63 12.03

DFS Osky 5.85 11.89

Reiff Grain 5.70 12.08

Wapello Co. 5.71 12.13

Two Rivers 5.63 12.04

Tri-County 5.80 12.32

SFG Albia 5.63 11.93

SFG Centerville 5.50 11.93

