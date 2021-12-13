Local grains for Dec. 14, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.84Farmer’s 5.63 12.03DFS Osky 5.85 11.89 Reiff Grain 5.70 12.08Wapello Co. 5.71 12.13Two Rivers 5.63 12.04Tri-County 5.80 12.32SFG Albia 5.63 11.93SFG Centerville 5.50 11.93 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Bushel Agriculture Grain Farmer Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries BRADSHAW, Sarah ROBERTS, James CLARK JR., Calbert MILLER, Jim Elder, Travis Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoys basketball: Rockets roll past PekinPolice: Gun displayed in child sex caseNavigator makes pipeline pitch to Wapello County residentsPedestrian bridge impassableJUCO wrestling: Warriors ring in first-ever home meetIowa’s first case of omicron variant confirmedJUCO basketball: No. 12 Indian Hills soars past HawksOttumwa brothers charged with sex abuseSeveral action items dot school board's final 2021 meetingGirls basketball: Bulldogs break through Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021