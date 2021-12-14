Local grains for Dec. 15, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.89Farmer’s 5.68 12.20DFS Osky 5.90 12.04 Reiff Grain 5.75 12.23Wapello Co. 5.76 12.30Two Rivers 5.68 12.19Tri-County 5.75 12.08SFG Albia 5.68 12.13SFG Centerville 5.57 12.13 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Bushel Agriculture Grain Farmer Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Miller, Gregory BRADSHAW, Sarah ROBERTS, James CLARK JR., Calbert MILLER, Jim Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoys basketball: Comets edge Davis County after slow startOttumwa man wins $108,000 lottery prizeBrink won't see re-electionGirls basketball: Mustangs stymie CardinalPolice: Gun displayed in child sex caseFor the recordCounty seeks to remove fire escapesIowa GOP promise cuts after revenue projectionsIHCC Hall-of-Fame Class of 2022 announcedPrep bowling: Trojans hold off Mount Pleasant Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021