(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.89

Farmer’s 5.68 12.20

DFS Osky 5.90 12.04

Reiff Grain 5.75 12.23

Wapello Co. 5.76 12.30

Two Rivers 5.68 12.19

Tri-County 5.75 12.08

SFG Albia 5.68 12.13

SFG Centerville 5.57 12.13

