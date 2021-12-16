Local grains for Dec. 17, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.91Farmer’s 5.69 12.35DFS Osky 5.88 12.22 Reiff Grain 5.76 12.41Wapello Co. 5.74 12.45Two Rivers 5.69 12.37Tri-County 5.76 12.27SFG Albia 5.69 12.20SFG Centerville 5.58 12.23 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SIMS, Arlene HULVEY, Ryan CHRISTY, Dick Miller, Gregory BRADSHAW, Sarah Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUnprecedented wind knocks out power for someDelivery delays with Thursday’s Ottumwa CourierIowa COVID-19 hospitalizations rise over 800Prep softball: Shotts signs with William PennBrink won't see re-electionJUCO basketball: IHCC-Sauk Valley postponedBoys basketball: Pope's career night not enough for Bulldogs at No. 10 ValleyPolice: Gun displayed in child sex caseStrong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailersHairball makes April appearance in Ottumwa Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021