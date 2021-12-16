(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.91

Farmer’s 5.69 12.35

DFS Osky 5.88 12.22

Reiff Grain 5.76 12.41

Wapello Co. 5.74 12.45

Two Rivers 5.69 12.37

Tri-County 5.76 12.27

SFG Albia 5.69 12.20

SFG Centerville 5.58 12.23

