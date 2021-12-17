(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.93

Farmer’s 5.71 12.44

DFS Osky 5.90 12.30

Reiff Grain 5.79 12.48

Wapello Co. 5.76 12.54

Two Rivers 5.71 12.45

Tri-County 5.82 12.42

SFG Albia 5.71 12.33

SFG Centerville 5.60 12.33

