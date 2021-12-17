Local grains for Dec. 18, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.93Farmer’s 5.71 12.44DFS Osky 5.90 12.30 Reiff Grain 5.79 12.48Wapello Co. 5.76 12.54Two Rivers 5.71 12.45Tri-County 5.82 12.42SFG Albia 5.71 12.33SFG Centerville 5.60 12.33 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SIMS, Arlene HULVEY, Ryan CHRISTY, Dick Miller, Gregory BRADSHAW, Sarah Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOttumwa man charged with trio of feloniesPrep wrestling: Blue Demons sweep through SCC quadrangularCounty avoids brunt of historic stormMedia groups sue Iowa governor over open records lawUnprecedented wind knocks out power for somePolice: Gun displayed in child sex caseIowa COVID-19 hospitalizations rise over 800Prep softball: Shotts signs with William PennAlden sues Lee after news publisher rejects its takeover bidMason sentenced on child porn charges Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021