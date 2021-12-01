Local grains for Dec. 2, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 5 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.72Farmer’s 5.50 11.94DFS Osky 5.68 11.78 Reiff Grain 5.55 11.90Wapello Co. 5.54 12.04Two Rivers 5.52 11.93Tri-County 5.56 11.81SFG Albia 5.49 11.83SFG Centerville 5.35 11.83 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Bushel Agriculture Grain Farmer Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries YENCSIK, Joe FARRELL, John BRANDT, Shawn (MEIEROTTO) BISSELL, Joan BILLINGS, Susan Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCity eyes personnel boost to fire departmentHarbor Freight to open in Ottumwa this winterTuesday preps: Redettes make winning return to floorPrep wrestling: Bulldogs open season with lofty expectationsPrep bowling: New format, same expectationsDemo of old Ottumwa church begins721 hospitalized with COVID, most in 2021Fairfield man charged in ‘Russian roulette’ deathLebo sees Career Campus as path for othersShow choir, playhouse receive sponsorships Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021