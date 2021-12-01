(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.72

Farmer’s 5.50 11.94

DFS Osky 5.68 11.78

Reiff Grain 5.55 11.90

Wapello Co. 5.54 12.04

Two Rivers 5.52 11.93

Tri-County 5.56 11.81

SFG Albia 5.49 11.83

SFG Centerville 5.35 11.83

