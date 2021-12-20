(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.91

Farmer’s 5.70 12.46

DFS Osky 5.88 12.37

Reiff Grain 5.76 12.54

Wapello Co. 5.74 12.56

Two Rivers 5.69 12.56

Tri-County 5.84 12.50

SFG Albia 5.71 12.35

SFG Centerville 5.62 12.35

