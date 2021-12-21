(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.99
Farmer’s 5.77 12.62
DFS Osky 5.95 12.53
Reiff Grain 5.83 12.70
Wapello Co. 5.81 12.72
Two Rivers 5.76 12.72
Tri-County 5.82 12.57
SFG Albia 5.78 12.53
SFG Centerville 5.69 12.53
Dianna Kae Blake, 66, of Ottumwa died at 1:30 a.m. December 20, 2021 at Ridgewood Specialty Care. Her body has been cremated. No services planned at this time. Reece Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SPRINGVILLE [mdash]John Raymond Menuis, 82, of Springville, Iowa, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home in Springville. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. John was born March 2, 1939, to Ray and Virginia (Martin) Menui…
Paul Peiffer, 73, of Sigourney, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Parkview Manor in Wellman. A private graveside service with military rites will be held. Memorials to the Stead Family Children's Hospital. www.powellfuneralhomes.com.