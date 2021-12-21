(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.99

Farmer’s 5.77 12.62

DFS Osky 5.95 12.53

Reiff Grain 5.83 12.70

Wapello Co. 5.81 12.72

Two Rivers 5.76 12.72

Tri-County 5.82 12.57

SFG Albia 5.78 12.53

SFG Centerville 5.69 12.53

