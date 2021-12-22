Local grains for Dec. 23, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.03Farmer’s 5.77 12.78DFS Osky 5.99 12.57 Reiff Grain 5.90 12.94Wapello Co. 5.85 12.88Two Rivers 5.80 12.92Tri-County 5.88 12.73SFG Albia 5.82 12.73SFG Centerville 5.73 12.73 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Bushel Agriculture Grain Farmer Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries LYMAN, Jim KITTERMAN, Louise WATTERS, Randy PENROD, Buck Cox, Carolyn Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCity files appeal in years-long sewer caseCincinnati man wins $11K in lottoBoys basketball: J-Hawks hand Bulldogs fifth straight lossWoman lifeflighted after car rolls into riverSheriff: Remains found in Mahaska identified as Ottumwa manJudge modifies bail for murder suspectGirls basketball: Ottumwa misses early chances in loss to UrbandaleNo. 9 Iowa State rolls to 79-48 win over Chicago StateCounty decides to withdraw from PathfindersND FOOTBALL: Watts evolving at safety after starting season at wide receiver Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021