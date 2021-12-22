(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.03

Farmer’s 5.77 12.78

DFS Osky 5.99 12.57

Reiff Grain 5.90 12.94

Wapello Co. 5.85 12.88

Two Rivers 5.80 12.92

Tri-County 5.88 12.73

SFG Albia 5.82 12.73

SFG Centerville 5.73 12.73

