(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.06

Farmer’s 5.86 12.81

DFS Osky N/A N/A

Reiff Grain 5.93 12.97

Wapello Co. 5.86 12.91

Two Rivers 5.83 12.96

Tri-County 5.92 12.93

SFG Albia 5.83 12.76

SFG Centerville 5.74 12.76

