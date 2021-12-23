Local grains for Dec. 24, 2021 Dec 23, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.06Farmer’s 5.86 12.81DFS Osky N/A N/A Reiff Grain 5.93 12.97Wapello Co. 5.86 12.91Two Rivers 5.83 12.96Tri-County 5.92 12.93SFG Albia 5.83 12.76SFG Centerville 5.74 12.76 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Bushel Agriculture Grain Farmer Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries WILKENING, Chris VANDERHORST, Helen Sanson, Cheryl LYMAN, Jim KITTERMAN, Louise Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSheriff: Remains found in Mahaska identified as Ottumwa manCouncil approves citizen-engagement platformFairfield nurse practitioner has license suspendedA bittersweet momentPrep wrestling: Moravia's Ervin earns 100th career win747 hospitalized with COVID in Iowa, 119 new deathsCounty decides to withdraw from PathfindersCity announces New Year's Eve closuresCity files appeal in years-long sewer caseWoman lifeflighted after car rolls into river Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021