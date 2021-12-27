(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.15

Farmer’s 5.94 13.11

DFS Osky 6.07 13.07

Reiff Grain 6.00 13.23

Wapello Co. 5.93 13.21

Two Rivers 5.92 13.26

Tri-County 5.95 12.97

SFG Albia 5.89 13.06

SFG Centerville 5.80 13.06

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you