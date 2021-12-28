Local grains for Dec. 29, 2021 Dec 28, 2021 4 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.05Farmer’s 5.84 13.08DFS Osky 5.97 13.04 Reiff Grain 5.90 13.20Wapello Co. 5.80 13.18Two Rivers 5.76 13.23Tri-County 6.04 13.27SFG Albia 5.77 13.03SFG Centerville 5.68 13.03 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries EHRENHARD, Phillip O'LEAR, Walter MILLER, Colleen King, Donald WILKENING, Chris Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCardinal reaches settlement with former associateCenterville principal charged with OWISouth Ottumwa donates to homeless shelterWestern Iowa bank to merge with C1stFairfield nurse practitioner has license suspendedJUCO basketball: Warriors return to the floorLazio's long walk endsProsecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed herPrep wrestling: McFadden stays unbeaten; Atlantic-CAM defends title at Lettington DualsFor the record Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021