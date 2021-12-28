(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.05

Farmer’s 5.84 13.08

DFS Osky 5.97 13.04

Reiff Grain 5.90 13.20

Wapello Co. 5.80 13.18

Two Rivers 5.76 13.23

Tri-County 6.04 13.27

SFG Albia 5.77 13.03

SFG Centerville 5.68 13.03

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you