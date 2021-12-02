(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.77

Farmer’s 5.55 12.10

DFS Osky 5.74 11.94

Reiff Grain 5.60 12.06

Wapello Co. 5.59 12.20

Two Rivers 5.57 12.09

Tri-County 5.61 11.93

SFG Albia N/A N/A

SFG Centerville N/A N/A

