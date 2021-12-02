Local grains for Dec. 3, 2021 Dec 2, 2021 4 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.77Farmer’s 5.55 12.10DFS Osky 5.74 11.94 Reiff Grain 5.60 12.06Wapello Co. 5.59 12.20Two Rivers 5.57 12.09Tri-County 5.61 11.93SFG Albia N/A N/ASFG Centerville N/A N/A Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Bushel Agriculture Grain Farmer Corn County N/a Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Sullivan, Michael YENCSIK, Joe FARRELL, John BRANDT, Shawn (MEIEROTTO) BISSELL, Joan Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCity eyes personnel boost to fire departmentPrep wrestling: Milestone win caps opening nightDemo of old Ottumwa church beginsOHS theater group makes return to stagePrep bowling: Ottumwa bowlers open season with wins721 hospitalized with COVID, most in 2021JUCO wrestling: No. 5 IHCC rolls past No. 7 NIACCHarbor Freight to open in Ottumwa this winterMan sentenced to life in prison for abusing two childrenFairfield man charged in ‘Russian roulette’ death Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021