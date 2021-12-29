(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.06

Farmer’s 5.85 13.05

DFS Osky 5.97 13.01

Reiff Grain 5.90 13.18

Wapello Co. 5.83 13.15

Two Rivers 5.77 13.20

Tri-County 5.94 13.24

SFG Albia 5.78 13.00

SFG Centerville 5.69 13.00

