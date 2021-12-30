(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.96

Farmer’s 5.75 12.77

DFS Osky N/A N/A

Reiff Grain 5.81 12.90

Wapello Co. 5.74 12.90

Two Rivers 5.74 12.91

Tri-County 5.95 13.22

SFG Albia 5.69 12.72

SFG Centerville 5.60 12.72

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you