Local grains for Dec. 31, 2021 Dec 30, 2021 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.96Farmer's 5.75 12.77DFS Osky N/A N/A Reiff Grain 5.81 12.90Wapello Co. 5.74 12.90Two Rivers 5.74 12.91Tri-County 5.95 13.22SFG Albia 5.69 12.72SFG Centerville 5.60 12.72