Local grains for Dec. 4, 2021 Dec 3, 2021 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.86Farmer's 5.62 12.31DFS Osky 5.81 12.17 Reiff Grain 5.69 12.29Wapello Co. 5.67 12.41Two Rivers 5.64 12.32Tri-County 5.67 12.09SFG Albia 5.61 12.18SFG Centerville 5.48 12.18