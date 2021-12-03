(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.86

Farmer’s 5.62 12.31

DFS Osky 5.81 12.17

Reiff Grain 5.69 12.29

Wapello Co. 5.67 12.41

Two Rivers 5.64 12.32

Tri-County 5.67 12.09

SFG Albia 5.61 12.18

SFG Centerville 5.48 12.18

