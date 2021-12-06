(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.84

Farmer’s 5.62 12.21

DFS Osky 5.81 12.06

Reiff Grain 5.67 12.25

Wapello Co. 5.69 12.31

Two Rivers 5.61 12.26

Tri-County 5.74 12.32

SFG Albia 5.62 12.10

SFG Centerville 5.50 12.10

