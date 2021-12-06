(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.84
Farmer’s 5.62 12.21
DFS Osky 5.81 12.06
Reiff Grain 5.67 12.25
Wapello Co. 5.69 12.31
Two Rivers 5.61 12.26
Tri-County 5.74 12.32
SFG Albia 5.62 12.10
SFG Centerville 5.50 12.10
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 4:43 pm