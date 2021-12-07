(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.86

Farmer’s 5.64 12.09

DFS Osky 5.83 11.95

Reiff Grain 5.69 12.15

Wapello Co. 5.72 12.19

Two Rivers 5.64 12.13

Tri-County 5.74 12.26

SFG Albia 5.64 11.98

SFG Centerville 5.51 11.98

