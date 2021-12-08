(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.85
Farmer’s 5.65 12.20
DFS Osky 5.84 12.06
Reiff Grain 5.70 12.25
Wapello Co. 5.70 12.30
Two Rivers 5.65 12.24
Tri-County 5.76 12.14
SFG Albia 5.65 12.09
SFG Centerville 5.52 12.09
KNOXVILLE [mdash] Robert Smith, known as Bob, age 72, from Knoxville, Iowa (formerly from Plano, Iowa) went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2021, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A remembrance for Bob will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 A…