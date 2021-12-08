(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.85

Farmer’s 5.65 12.20

DFS Osky 5.84 12.06

Reiff Grain 5.70 12.25

Wapello Co. 5.70 12.30

Two Rivers 5.65 12.24

Tri-County 5.76 12.14

SFG Albia 5.65 12.09

SFG Centerville 5.52 12.09

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you