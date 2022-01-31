Local grains for Feb. 1, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.26Farmer’s N/A N/ADFS Osky 6.23 14.30 Reiff Grain 6.11 14.37Wapello Co. 6.02 14.45Two Rivers 6.04 14.21Tri-County N/A N/ASFG Albia 6.05 14.35SFG Centerville 5.96 14.35 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Bushel Agriculture Grain Farmer Corn County N/a Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SONGER, Pamela KALLER, Bill WILCOX, Francis WILCOXSON, Mary SALLEE, Sheryl Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNathan Mahar, Blaine Caldwell, Jo Stewart inducted into Ottumwa Area USBC bowling Hall-of-FamePolice seek to keep fatal shooting video secretSigourney native relieved of squadron commandVivian's visions help grow jewelry-making businessGowrie couple succeeds in opening ice skating rinkLETTER: Man's comments about pit bull owners wrongOttumwa dental office experiences data breachIU G Lander makes most of new opportunityNo peace in Myanmar 1 year after military takeoverHow do Iowa’s Republican tax plans compare? Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021