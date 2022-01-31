(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.26

Farmer’s N/A N/A

DFS Osky 6.23 14.30

Reiff Grain 6.11 14.37

Wapello Co. 6.02 14.45

Two Rivers 6.04 14.21

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 6.05 14.35

SFG Centerville 5.96 14.35

