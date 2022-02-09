(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.47
Farmer’s 6.18 15.53
DFS Osky 6.31 15.20
Reiff Grain 6.25 15.50
Wapello Co. 6.15 15.60
Two Rivers 6.12 15.31
Tri-County 6.25 15.53
SFG Albia 6.19 15.48
SFG Centerville 6.10 15.48
Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 5:21 pm