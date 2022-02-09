(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.47

Farmer’s 6.18 15.53

DFS Osky 6.31 15.20

Reiff Grain 6.25 15.50

Wapello Co. 6.15 15.60

Two Rivers 6.12 15.31

Tri-County 6.25 15.53

SFG Albia 6.19 15.48

SFG Centerville 6.10 15.48

