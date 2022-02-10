(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.42
Farmer’s 6.13 15.28
DFS Osky 6.22 14.99
Reiff Grain 6.20 15.30
Wapello Co. 6.06 15.36
Two Rivers 6.01 15.11
Tri-County 6.17 15.36
SFG Albia 6.10 15.21
SFG Centerville 6.01 15.21
Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 10, 2022 @ 8:24 pm