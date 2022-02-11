(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.51

Farmer’s 6.22 15.37

DFS Osky 6.31 15.08

Reiff Grain 6.27 15.39

Wapello Co. 6.16 15.45

Two Rivers 6.19 15.18

Tri-County 6.22 15.41

SFG Albia 6.19 15.29

SFG Centerville 6.10 15.29

