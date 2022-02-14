(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.56

Farmer’s 6.44 15.27

DFS Osky 6.36 14.95

Reiff Grain 6.30 15.25

Wapello Co. 6.20 15.31

Two Rivers 6.23 15.05

Tri-County 6.23 15.35

SFG Albia 6.24 15.14

SFG Centerville 6.15 15.14

