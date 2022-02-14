(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.56
Farmer’s 6.44 15.27
DFS Osky 6.36 14.95
Reiff Grain 6.30 15.25
Wapello Co. 6.20 15.31
Two Rivers 6.23 15.05
Tri-County 6.23 15.35
SFG Albia 6.24 15.14
SFG Centerville 6.15 15.14
Kenneth Wayne Mahler, 76, died February 13, 2022 in Ottumwa. Visitation with family present will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Reece Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church.
Pamela Jean (de Regnier) McLaughlin, 59, of Sigourney. Funeral service10:30 Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Sigourney United Methodist Church. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Sigourney. Visitation 4-7 Tuesday at Powell Funeral Home, Sigourney. www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Ila Mae Musgrove, 95, died February, 12, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society-Ottumwa. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 24th and memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, February, 25th at Reece Funeral Home.