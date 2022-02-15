(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.38

Farmer’s 6.26 15.08

DFS Osky 6.18 14.76

Reiff Grain 6.10 15.05

Wapello Co. 6.04 15.12

Two Rivers 6.06 14.86

Tri-County 6.08 15.08

SFG Albia 6.06 14.95

SFG Centerville 5.97 14.95

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you