(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.38
Farmer’s 6.26 15.08
DFS Osky 6.18 14.76
Reiff Grain 6.10 15.05
Wapello Co. 6.04 15.12
Two Rivers 6.06 14.86
Tri-County 6.08 15.08
SFG Albia 6.06 14.95
SFG Centerville 5.97 14.95
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 9:54 pm
Jimmy Hopkins, 66, died February 14, 2022. Visitation was held Wednesday, February 16th at Reece Funeral Home. Cremation followed the visitation.
Kenneth Wayne Mahler, 76, died February 13, 2022 in Ottumwa. Visitation with family present will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Reece Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church.