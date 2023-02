Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday... .Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by late this evening. Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa then persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds producing areas of blowing and drifting snow. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Brisk north winds are likely to produce areas of blowing and drifting snow by Thursday as well. * WHERE...Much of southern Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time and allow extra time to reach your destination. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&