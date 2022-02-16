(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.47
Farmer’s 6.18 15.38
DFS Osky 6.27 15.12
Reiff Grain 6.19 15.41
Wapello Co. 6.13 15.46
Two Rivers 6.15 15.22
Tri-County 6.18 15.45
SFG Albia 6.15 15.29
SFG Centerville 6.06 15.29
Cloudy and windy...with periods of light freezing rain this evening. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy and windy...with periods of light freezing rain this evening. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 6:23 pm