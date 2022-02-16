(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.47

Farmer’s 6.18 15.38

DFS Osky 6.27 15.12

Reiff Grain 6.19 15.41

Wapello Co. 6.13 15.46

Two Rivers 6.15 15.22

Tri-County 6.18 15.45

SFG Albia 6.15 15.29

SFG Centerville 6.06 15.29

