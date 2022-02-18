(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.54

Farmer’s 6.25 15.54

DFS Osky 6.34 15.26

Reiff Grain 6.26 15.55

Wapello Co. 6.25 15.62

Two Rivers 6.22 15.36

Tri-County 6.25 15.58

SFG Albia 6.22 15.45

SFG Centerville 6.13 15.45

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you