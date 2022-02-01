(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.35
Farmer’s 6.08 14.76
DFS Osky 6.24 14.53
Reiff Grain 6.17 14.77
Wapello Co. 6.08 14.83
Two Rivers 6.11 14.65
Tri-County 6.14 14.80
SFG Albia 6.12 14.71
SFG Centerville 6.03 14.71
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 5:38 pm