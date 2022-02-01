(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.35

Farmer’s 6.08 14.76

DFS Osky 6.24 14.53

Reiff Grain 6.17 14.77

Wapello Co. 6.08 14.83

Two Rivers 6.11 14.65

Tri-County 6.14 14.80

SFG Albia 6.12 14.71

SFG Centerville 6.03 14.71

