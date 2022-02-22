(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.75

Farmer’s 6.46 15.88

DFS Osky 6.55 15.60

Reiff Grain 6.47 15.89

Wapello Co. N/A N/A

Two Rivers 6.42 15.70

Tri-County 6.46 15.92

SFG Albia 6.43 15.79

SFG Centerville 6.34 15.79

