Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.