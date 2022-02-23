Local grains for Feb. 24, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 4 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.84Farmer’s 6.54 16.25DFS Osky 6.64 15.95 Reiff Grain 6.56 16.30Wapello Co. 6.54 16.33Two Rivers 6.51 15.91Tri-County 6.54 15.32SFG Albia 6.52 16.16SFG Centerville 6.43 16.16 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries REINMUND, Lynn SCHLECHTER, Cece STANSBERRY, Mitzie Dutton, rICHARD Showman, Donald Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSupervisors approve software request2A district hoops: Eagles soar past RocketsExplicit book at Pella library draws council reviewLawsuit alleges racial discrimination at Ottumwa WalmartSearch warrant leads to arrest of Ottumwa man3A regional basketball: Bombs away!Alderson, Ehret complete first state bowling tripsCouncil approves Mulder's separation agreementAlexander aims 'to help people feel better'Landowners form group to fight pipeline eminent domain Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021