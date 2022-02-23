(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.84

Farmer’s 6.54 16.25

DFS Osky 6.64 15.95

Reiff Grain 6.56 16.30

Wapello Co. 6.54 16.33

Two Rivers 6.51 15.91

Tri-County 6.54 15.32

SFG Albia 6.52 16.16

SFG Centerville 6.43 16.16

