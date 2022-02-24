(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.95

Farmer’s 6.61 16.04

DFS Osky 6.75 15.74

Reiff Grain 6.63 16.16

Wapello Co. 6.60 16.11

Two Rivers 6.63 15.81

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 6.63 15.95

SFG Centerville 6.54 15.95

