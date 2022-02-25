Local grains for Feb. 26, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.60Farmer’s 6.27 15.38DFS Osky 6.39 15.03 Reiff Grain 6.29 15.45Wapello Co. 6.23 15.45Two Rivers 6.25 15.04Tri-County 6.25 15.45SFG Albia 6.27 15.29SFG Centerville 6.18 15.29 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries ROWLAND, Reta WARREN, Bob BAKER, Connie Glenn, Robert HUPP, Glenn Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIowa Workforce Development says its director deleted all of her text messagesBryant leads Norfolk State against South Carolina State after 20-point performanceLibrary completes first phase of newspaper digitizationBulldog bowlers denied three-peatFederal Disaster Declaration approved for Appanoose CountyRecord snowfall recorded in Des Moines on ThursdayFor the recordLawsuit alleges racial discrimination at Ottumwa WalmartExplicit book at Pella library draws council reviewGrassley: 'I thought it would never happen' Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021