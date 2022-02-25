(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.60

Farmer’s 6.27 15.38

DFS Osky 6.39 15.03

Reiff Grain 6.29 15.45

Wapello Co. 6.23 15.45

Two Rivers 6.25 15.04

Tri-County 6.25 15.45

SFG Albia 6.27 15.29

SFG Centerville 6.18 15.29

