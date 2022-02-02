Local grains for Feb. 3, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.23Farmer’s 5.96 14.91DFS Osky 6.11 14.70 Reiff Grain 6.05 14.93Wapello Co. 5.98 14.98Two Rivers 5.92 14.82Tri-County 6.02 14.97SFG Albia 5.99 14.86SFG Centerville 5.90 14.86 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries STEVENS, Mark HAMM, Ramona MILANI, James SONGER, Pamela KALLER, Bill Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoys basketball: Rockets soar to the topGirls basketball: Rockets rally past 15th-ranked Redettes for share of SCC titlePolice seek to keep fatal shooting video secretNathan Mahar, Blaine Caldwell, Jo Stewart inducted into Ottumwa Area USBC bowling Hall-of-FameIowa lawmakers consider changes to sexual assault statute of limitations, court proceedingsGirls basketball: Sixth-ranked Maroons pull away from OttumwaBoys basketball: Dowling Catholic fires past BulldogsAs Russia tensions boil, US farmer remains jailed in UkrainePotential revisit of animals ordinance graces agendaIowa woman sentenced in crash that killed Missouri man Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021