Local grains for Feb. 4, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 5 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.17Farmer’s 5.90 14.91DFS Osky 6.06 14.69 Reiff Grain 6.00 14.93Wapello Co. 5.90 14.99Two Rivers 5.87 14.81Tri-County 5.96 14.93SFG Albia 5.94 14.87SFG Centerville 5.85 14.87 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries BENDLAGE-NEVINS, Rosie Saner, Marvin GROOMS, Cheryl STEELE, Joanne STEVENS, Mark Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRoe named as new leader of GOPIPPolice seek to keep fatal shooting video secretGirls basketball: Rockets rally past 15th-ranked Redettes for share of SCC titleMarriages and land transfers for Feb. 3, 2022Man charged with trespassing at Iowa neonatal intensive careCity establishes maximum tax levyJUCO hoops: Warriors pull away from MarshalltownBoys basketball: Rockets soar to the topFor the recordPrep roundup: Senior stars lift Comets past West Burlington Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021