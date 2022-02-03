(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.17

Farmer’s 5.90 14.91

DFS Osky 6.06 14.69

Reiff Grain 6.00 14.93

Wapello Co. 5.90 14.99

Two Rivers 5.87 14.81

Tri-County 5.96 14.93

SFG Albia 5.94 14.87

SFG Centerville 5.85 14.87

