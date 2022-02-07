(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.35

Farmer’s 6.07 15.35

DFS Osky 6.23 15.07

Reiff Grain 6.17 15.37

Wapello Co. 6.08 15.39

Two Rivers 6.05 15.18

Tri-County 6.15 15.31

SFG Albia 6.11 15.27

SFG Centerville 6.02 15.27

