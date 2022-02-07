Local grains for Feb. 8, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.35Farmer’s 6.07 15.35DFS Osky 6.23 15.07 Reiff Grain 6.17 15.37Wapello Co. 6.08 15.39Two Rivers 6.05 15.18Tri-County 6.15 15.31SFG Albia 6.11 15.27SFG Centerville 6.02 15.27 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Grain Farmer Bushel Corn Agriculture County Reiff Grain Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries HOUK, Bob CLOSSER, Connie MARKS, Noel MCDONALD, Robert Jun 28, 1933 - Jan 14, 2022 BANKSON, Joe Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMore video of officer-involved shooting releasedBoys swimming: Ottumwa advances to stateLocal GOP reps back prosecution for librarians under new billSoles for Souls Shoe Pantry updateJUCO basketball: Bayless at the buzzer lifts No. 12 IHCC past No. 7 SoutheasternHawk named associate editorReligion briefsGirls basketball: Bulldogs battle on Senior NightSouth Dakota visits North Dakota State following Kreuser's 23-point performanceAverage gasoline prices in Iowa rise 8.1 cents per gallon Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021