(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.32

Farmer’s 6.03 15.23

DFS Osky 6.18 14.94

Reiff Grain 6.11 15.24

Wapello Co. 6.03 15.31

Two Rivers 6.02 15.06

Tri-County 6.12 15.22

SFG Albia 6.06 15.19

SFG Centerville 5.97 15.19

