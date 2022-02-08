Local grains for Feb. 9, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.32Farmer’s 6.03 15.23DFS Osky 6.18 14.94 Reiff Grain 6.11 15.24Wapello Co. 6.03 15.31Two Rivers 6.02 15.06Tri-County 6.12 15.22SFG Albia 6.06 15.19SFG Centerville 5.97 15.19 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SCOTT, Marjorie BRAMMANN, Ellen HOUK, Bob CLOSSER, Connie MARKS, Noel Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCardinal exploring four-day school weekAlexander named new River Hills CEOLETTER: Ottumwa must leave behind prejudices, discriminationMore video of officer-involved shooting releasedBottle bill fight returns in 2022 legislative sessionWho’s running for governor and for Congress?Boys basketball: Bulldogs hold off PanthersFor the recordPrep wrestling: S-K, Albia advance nine to districtsIndiana State hosts Evansville following Henry's 28-point game Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021