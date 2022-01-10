Local grains for Jan. 11, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 6 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.00Farmer’s 5.77 13.35DFS Osky 5.90 13.25 Reiff Grain 5.85 13.33Wapello Co. 5.76 13.43Two Rivers 5.77 13.39Tri-County 5.96 13.67SFG Albia 5.80 13.30SFG Centerville 5.71 13.30 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Bushel Agriculture Grain Farmer Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries KING, Helen Hibler, Donna BRICKEY, Ron BARNHILL, Michael MCCRORY, Gene Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSenate GOP leader: Press, teachers have 'sinister agenda'EMPTY NEST: Ottumwa native creates underground cave mazePrep wrestling: Bulldogs keep the hardware at homeSoutheast Iowa native has Miss America's PlaythingsFACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measuresPrep basketball: Rockets continue on SCC tearAction items dominate school board agendaOttumwans deliver their condition of the statePrep hoops: Redettes hold off Rockets, reclaim outright SCC leadJUCO basketball: Blackhawks get best of No. 8 IHCC Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021