(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.00

Farmer’s 5.77 13.35

DFS Osky 5.90 13.25

Reiff Grain 5.85 13.33

Wapello Co. 5.76 13.43

Two Rivers 5.77 13.39

Tri-County 5.96 13.67

SFG Albia 5.80 13.30

SFG Centerville 5.71 13.30

