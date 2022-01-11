(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.01
Farmer’s 5.78 13.36
DFS Osky 5.91 13.26
Reiff Grain 5.86 13.34
Wapello Co. 5.78 13.44
Two Rivers 5.79 13.41
Tri-County 5.90 13.41
SFG Albia 5.81 13.31
SFG Centerville 5.72 13.31
Nathan Dwight Crump, of Lancaster, Missouri passed on January 9, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. Visitation will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 between the hours of 6-8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.
MOUNT PLEASANT [mdash] Randolph "Randy" Espy, 59, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Burlington, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his home. Randolph was born January 11, 1962, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Roger and Patricia (Van Landingham) Espy. He graduated from Burlington Hi…