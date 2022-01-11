(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.01

Farmer’s 5.78 13.36

DFS Osky 5.91 13.26

Reiff Grain 5.86 13.34

Wapello Co. 5.78 13.44

Two Rivers 5.79 13.41

Tri-County 5.90 13.41

SFG Albia 5.81 13.31

SFG Centerville 5.72 13.31

