Local grains for Jan. 13, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.99Farmer's 5.76 13.49DFS Osky 5.89 13.39 Reiff Grain 5.84 13.47Wapello Co. 5.76 13.57Two Rivers 5.77 13.54Tri-County 5.91 13.43SFG Albia 5.79 13.34SFG Centerville 5.79 13.34