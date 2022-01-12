(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.99

Farmer’s 5.76 13.49

DFS Osky 5.89 13.39

Reiff Grain 5.84 13.47

Wapello Co. 5.76 13.57

Two Rivers 5.77 13.54

Tri-County 5.91 13.43

SFG Albia 5.79 13.34

SFG Centerville 5.79 13.34

