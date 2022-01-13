(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.88

Farmer’s 5.65 13.29

DFS Osky 5.77 13.12

Reiff Grain 5.72 13.25

Wapello Co. 5.64 13.37

Two Rivers 5.65 13.20

Tri-County 5.89 13.56

SFG Albia 5.67 13.24

SFG Centerville 5.58 13.24

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you