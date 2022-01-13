Local grains for Jan. 14, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 4 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.88Farmer’s 5.65 13.29DFS Osky 5.77 13.12 Reiff Grain 5.72 13.25Wapello Co. 5.64 13.37Two Rivers 5.65 13.20Tri-County 5.89 13.56SFG Albia 5.67 13.24SFG Centerville 5.58 13.24 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries O'LEAR, Patrick Polson, Elsie Davidson, Virginia REYNOLDS, Karen Anderson, Charles Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAll-Courier volleyball: EBF's sister act makes sparkling debutWinter storm will make Friday evening commute toughMore snow coming FridaySupreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businessesLegacy donates $2 million to sports complexLETTER: Libraries, schools shouldn't promote agendasBoys basketball: Rocketing to the topSchool board throws support into sports complex projectEMPTY NEST: Ottumwa native creates underground cave mazeGirls basketball: EBF stymies Lady Dees Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021