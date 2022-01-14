(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.96

Farmer’s 5.73 13.24

DFS Osky 5.86 13.05

Reiff Grain 5.81 13.18

Wapello Co. 5.73 13.32

Two Rivers 5.74 13.09

Tri-County 5.77 13.34

SFG Albia 5.76 13.19

SFG Centerville 5.67 13.19

