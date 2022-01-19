(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.11

Farmer’s 5.88 13.41

DFS Osky 6.00 13.26

Reiff Grain 5.96 13.40

Wapello Co. 5.88 13.49

Two Rivers 5.88 13.31

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 5.91 13.36

SFG Centerville 5.82 13.36

