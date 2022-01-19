Local grains for Jan. 20, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.11Farmer’s 5.88 13.41DFS Osky 6.00 13.26 Reiff Grain 5.96 13.40Wapello Co. 5.88 13.49Two Rivers 5.88 13.31Tri-County N/A N/ASFG Albia 5.91 13.36SFG Centerville 5.82 13.36 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. N/a Agriculture Bushel Grain Farmer Corn Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries HIATT, Don BAILEY, Jim BAXTER, Iona HUDDLESTON, Bonnie GRUWELL, Frances Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoys basketball: Mohawks take outright Bluegrass leadBoys swimming: Bulldog swimmers edge Grinnell-BGMCounty kicks in $2.5 million for SportsPlexIowa legislators test positive for COVIDLETTER: Library is intentionally broad and inclusiveBoys basketball: Bobcats beat BulldogsBoys swimming: Big Reds win first-ever home meetEXPLAINER: Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this weekEMPTY NEST: Ottumwa native creates underground cave mazeIndiana hosts No. 4 Purdue following Jackson-Davis' 23-point game Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021